MNF drew 22.1 million viewers for Vikings-Bears, up 8 percent from Week 1 last year

The Vikings’ fourth-quarter comeback win over the Bears on Monday Night Football drew a big audience.

ESPN announced that the game reached 22.1 million viewers, an 8 percent increase over the audience for last year’s Monday night opener, which was the Jets against the 49ers.

The total viewership figure includes everyone watching the main broadcast on ESPN and ABC, the ManningCast on ESPN2, the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes and the NFL+ stream. There was no breakdown announced for how many viewers watched on each of those platforms.

ESPN also announced that its Monday Night Countdown pregame show drew 1.76 million viewers, up 39 percent from Week One last year.