nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
MNF drew 22.1 million viewers for Vikings-Bears, up 8 percent from Week 1 last year

  
Published September 10, 2025 06:00 PM

The Vikings’ fourth-quarter comeback win over the Bears on Monday Night Football drew a big audience.

ESPN announced that the game reached 22.1 million viewers, an 8 percent increase over the audience for last year’s Monday night opener, which was the Jets against the 49ers.

The total viewership figure includes everyone watching the main broadcast on ESPN and ABC, the ManningCast on ESPN2, the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes and the NFL+ stream. There was no breakdown announced for how many viewers watched on each of those platforms.

ESPN also announced that its Monday Night Countdown pregame show drew 1.76 million viewers, up 39 percent from Week One last year.