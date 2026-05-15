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Monday Night Football 2026: Seahawks host Bears, Cowboys for marquee MNF matchups

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:06 PM

The first Monday night matchup of 2026, between the Chiefs and Broncos, was announced earlier this week.

Now we know the complete MNF schedule for the coming season.

Unlike the last few years, there are no longer simultaneous Monday night doubleheaders on ABC and ESPN.

As the network has been heavily advertising recently, Super Bowl LXI will be the first broadcast on ESPN in February from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

All games are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Week 1: Broncos at Chiefs

Week 2: Giants at Rams

Week 3: Eagles at Bears

Week 4: Falcons at Saints

Week 5: Bills at Rams

Week 6: Commanders at 49ers

Week 7: Cowboys at Eagles

Week 8: Bears at Seahawks

Week 9: Bills at Vikings

Week 10: Chargers at Ravens

Week 11: Bengals at Commanders

Week 12: Panthers at Buccaneers

Week 13: Cowboys at Seahawks

Week 14: Steelers at Jaguars

Week 15: Patriots at Chiefs

Week 16: Giants at Lions

Week 17: Texans at Packers