Monday Night Football: 49ers grind out 20-9 win over the Panthers

It wasn’t the prettiest of efforts for the 49ers on Monday night, but it was a winning one.

Brock Purdy threw a touchdown in the first quarter, Christian McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in the third quarter and the 49ers defense made life difficult for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in all four quarters of a 20-9 49ers win. The victory moves the 49ers to 8-4 ahead of their Week 13 trip to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Purdy’s touchdown went to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, but his first half was marred by three interceptions. It’s the third time Purdy has thrown three interceptions in a game and the second time that he’s thrown three in one half of a Monday night game. The other one came against the Ravens on Christmas in 2023.

Purdy finished the night 23-of-32 for 192 yards. McCaffrey ran 24 times for 89 yards and caught seven passes for 53 yards as the primary offensive force for the 49ers. Tight end George Kittle had six catches for 78 yards and Jennings had five catches for 41 yards.

Jennings was also involved in a brief postgame altercation with Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig. ESPN showed Moehrig deliver a blow below Jennings’ belt after a play during the game and there could be league discipline for both players later this week.

Young followed up one of Purdy’s interceptions by getting picked off by 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown in the end zone and the Panthers could only turn the other two into three points. Brown picked Young off again in the fourth quarter — officials appeared to miss a hold by 49ers cornerback Renardo Green on the play — and the 49ers were able to run out the clock after Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 57-yard field goal with 2:41 left to play.

The Panthers fell to 6-6 with the loss and they will be home to face the Rams next Sunday. They may not have cornerback Jaycee Horn for that game. Horn, who had two of the team’s interceptions, suffered a concussion late in the first half and the Panthers also had guard Chandler Zavala and cornerback Corey Thornton depart with injuries.