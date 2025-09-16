 Skip navigation
johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Monday Night Football: Brock Bowers is active for Raiders-Chargers

  
Published September 15, 2025 08:47 PM

The Raiders will have their top offensive weapon for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Tight end Brock Bowers is active for the Week 2 contest.

Bowers suffered a knee injury during Las Vegas’ Week 1 win over New England. While he didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday, he was limited on Saturday and then listed as questionable.

Bowers caught five passes for 103 yards last week.

Running back Raheem Mostert, offensive tackle Charles Grant, defensive end Charles Snowden, defensive tackle JJ Pegues, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson are all inactive for the Raiders.

On the other side, linebacker Daiyan Henley is active for Monday night’s game after he was added to the injury report as questionable with an illness.

Safety Elijah Molden, tight end Tucker Fisk, cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, linebacker Kana’i Mauga, tight end Oronde Gadsden, and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia are inactive for Los Angeles.