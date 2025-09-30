Monday Night Football: Broncos gain 500 yards, roll to 28-3 win over Bengals

The Broncos showed up and showed out on Monday Night Football.

Denver piled up 512 yards of offense, including 186 rushing yards, in blowing out Cincinnati 28-3. Both teams are 2-2.

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 101 yards, Sean Payton’s first 100-yard rusher since then-Saints running back Latavius Murray had 103 rushing yards in Week 18 of the 2022 season. RJ Harvey ran for 58 yards on 14 carries.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had three total touchdowns, running for a 6-yard score and throwing a 20-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton and a 12-yarder to Harvey. Nix was 29-of-42 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which was a fourth-and-goal pass that was picked by Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight in the end zone.

Sutton caught five passes for 81 yards, and Marvin Mims had six receptions for 69 yards, and he ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

The Bengals, who lost 48-10 to the Vikings last week, have been outscored 76-13 in the past two games.

They gained only 159 yards, going 62 yards on 12 plays on their first drive. In their final eight drives, not counting a kneel down to end the half, the Bengals had 32 plays for 89 yards and punted eight times.

The Bengals had more penalties — 11 for 65 yards — than they had first downs (9).

Jake Browning completed 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards. Ja’Marr Chase caught five passes for 23 yards and Tee Higgins three for 32. Chase Brown rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries.