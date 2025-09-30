Monday Night Football: Broncos lead Bengals 21-3 at halftime

The Broncos have dominated Monday Night Football in Denver.

They lead the Bengals 21-3 at halftime, and it should be more.

Denver has outgained Cincinnati 305 to 94 and has punted only once, but Bo Nix threw a fourth-down interception in the end zone on one possession.

Nix ran for a 6-yard touchdown, and he threw a 20-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton with only eight seconds left in the half. Marvin Mims scored the Broncos’ other touchdown on a 16-yard run.

Nix is 17-of-26 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Sutton has five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Mims has contributed three receptions for 44 yards.

Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight prevented the Broncos from another touchdown with his pick of Nix on fourth-and-1 from the 2.

The Bengals took a 3-0 lead on their first drive, going 62 yards in 12 plays before stalling at the Denver 8. In their last four drives of the half, the Bengals had 15 plays and 40 yards.

The Bengals have hurt themselves with eight accepted penalties for 50 yards. It ties for the most in the first-half of a game with Zac Taylor as their head coach.

Jake Browning is 8-of-15 for 66 yards, with Ja’Marr Chase catching three for 15. Tee Higgins has two receptions for 25 yards. Chase Brown has eight carries for 30 yards.