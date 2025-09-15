Monday Night Football: Bucs RT Luke Goedeke is active; Texans RB Dameon Pierce a healthy scratch

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke was questionable to play in Monday Night Football, but he is active.

The Bucs and Texans released their inactive list 90 minutes before the 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Goedeke missed two practices last week before returning to a limited session Saturday. He passed a pregame assessment by the team’s medical staff.

He injured his foot in the team’s season-opening win over the Falcons.

The Bucs’ inactives are wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (foot), wide receiver Tez Johnson, running back Josh Williams, safety Rashad Wisdom, left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) and tight end Devin Culp.

However, safety Christian Izien (oblique) and rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) are set to make their 2025 debuts after missing Week 1.

The Texans’ inactives are running back Dameon Pierce, wide receiver Christian Kirk (hamstring), wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), quarterback Graham Mertz, center Jake Andrews (ankle) and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. Pierce is a healthy scratch.