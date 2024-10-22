Monday Night Football: Chad Ryland kicks game-winner on last play to give Cardinals 17-15 win

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland made a 32-yard field goal on the final play to deliver a 17-15 win over the Chargers. It was his second game-winner of the season.

The Cardinals improved to 3-4, while the Chargers fell to 3-3.

The Chargers will be kicking themselves for the loss. They failed to score a touchdown, getting close, with Jalen Reagor losing a fumble into the end zone in the first half.

Cameron Dicker kicked field goals of 59, 50, 28, 47 and 40 yards, the last coming with 1:54 left.

The Chargers’ had started what appeared a game-winning drive at their own 1. They went 77 yards in 15 plays and burned 8:12 off the clock before Dicker’s kick. But the Cardinals got the ball back at their own 30 with 1:54 left, and it was plenty of time for Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals quarterback led a seven-play, 56-yard drive, with 15 yards coming on an unnecessary roughness penalty on Chargers rookie Cam Hart and another 33 on a short pass to James Conner to the Chargers 22.

The Chargers outgained the Cardinals 395 to 326 but had scoring drives stall at the Arizona 41, 32, 10, 29 and 22.

Justin Herbert was 27-of-39 for 349 yards, with Will Dissly catching eight for 81 and Joshua Palmer four for 63.

Murray was 14-of-26 for 145 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a 44-yard touchdown and had 64 yards on six carries. Conner rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries and caught two passes for 51 yards.

Greg Dortch caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Murray.