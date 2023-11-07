Monday Night Football: Chargers lead Jets 17-3 at halftime in a game lacking offense

The Chargers and Jets combined to play one of the worst first halves in a primetime game this season.

The teams totaled a combined 212 yards, five sacks, 11 punts and seven penalties. The Chargers crossed midfield only twice — on their 50-yard touchdown drive and a field goal drive to end the half — in eight possessions. The Jets crossed midfield three times in eight possessions.

The quarterbacks combined to go 24-of-44 for 168 yards.

The Chargers lead 17-3 thanks to a punt return touchdown and a Jets fumble they converted into a touchdown. They have 108 yards.

The Jets have two turnovers and 104 yards.

Los Angeles scored on an 87-yard punt return by rookie Derius Davis, who took Thomas Morstead’s 59-yard punt to the house. Its second touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Austin Ekeler after Joey Bosa had a strip-sack of Zach Wilson at midfield.

The Chargers added three points on the final play of the half on a 55-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker.

The Jets’ only points came on a seven-play, 26-yard drive that set up Greg Zuerlein’s 47-yard field goal.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is 10-of-21 for 87 yards. Ekeler has seven carries for 26 yards and two catches for 23 yards.

Wilson is 14-of-23 for 81 yards. Breece Hall has nine carries for 36 yards, and Xavier Gibson two catches for 32 yards.