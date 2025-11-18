Monday Night Football: Cowboys dominate Raiders, lead 24-9 at halftime

The Cowboys saw the return of safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker and have linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel playing for the first time in 2025. But Quinnen Williams, in his Dallas debut, has had the biggest impact.

The defensive tackle, traded by the Jets at the trade deadline, has two tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits already.

The Cowboys dominated the first half, taking a 24-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Dallas began the night without star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who were benched for the first series. The Cowboys went three-and-out, and then on the second possession, Dak Prescott lost a fumble on a strip-sack by Maxx Crosby at the Dallas 15 that led to a Daniel Carlson 35-yard field goal.

It was all Cowboys the rest of the half.

They outgained the Raiders 253 to 167, while playing their first game without Marshawn Kneeland. The defensive lineman died during the team’s bye week.

Prescott went 13-of-19 for 185 yards with three touchdowns. He threw an 18-yard touchdown to Lamb, a 5-yard touchdown to Jake Ferguson and a 37-yard touchdown to Pickens. Pickens has six receptions for 101 yards and Lamb three for 55 yards.

Javonte Williams has 12 carries for 54 yards.

The Raiders crossed midfield on five of their six possessions but managed only three Carlson field goals. They were 0-for-2 in the red zone.

Geno Smith went 16-of-28 for 167 yards and an interception, with Brock Bowers catching four passes for 58 yards. The Raiders have called for only three runs, gaining 14 yards. Smith also had a scramble of 7 yards.