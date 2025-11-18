 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Cowboys safeties Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker return

  
Published November 17, 2025 07:05 PM

The Cowboys will see the return of safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker on Monday night. Both players are active.

Wilson (elbow/shoulder) has not played since Week 7, and Hooker (toe) last played in Week 4.

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will make his 2025 debut after multiple torn knee ligaments that prematurely ended his 2024 season. Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, a third-round pick, will make his NFL debut after a knee injury at East Carolina ended his final college season.

The Cowboys’ inactives are defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf), running back Jaydon Blue, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, linebacker Damone Clark, cornerback Trikweze Bridges and offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji.

The Raiders’ inactives are guard Caleb Rogers, wide receiver Alex Bachman, defensive tackle JJ Pegues, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, safety Chris Smith II and running back Zamir White.

Alex Cappa will start at right guard in place of Jackson Powers-Johnson, who went on injured reserve with an ankle injury.