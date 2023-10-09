Monday Night Football: Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander are active

Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander spent a lot of time going against each other in practice during their four seasons together. They will go at for real for the first time Monday night.

Adams and Alexander both officially are active after being listed as questionable.

Adams injured his shoulder last week against the Chargers but returned from a brief absence to catch eight passes for 75 yards. Alexander missed the past two games with a back injury.

Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Packers will not have running back Aaron Jones, who is inactive with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay’s other inactives are receiver Malik Heath, safety Anthony Johnson Jr., safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and offensive tackle Caleb Jones.

The Raiders’ inactives are cornerback Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder), quarterback Aidan O’Connell, safety Chris Smith II, cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), linebacker Amari Burney, receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

O’Connell will serve as the emergency third quarterback a week after getting his first career start. That means veteran Brian Hoyer is back as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup.