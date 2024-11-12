Monday Night Football: Dolphins lead Rams 10-6 at halftime

It’s been a sloppy first half for both the Dolphins and Rams, but Miami holds a 10-6 lead over Los Angeles at halftime.

The Dolphins scored early on rookie receiver Malik Washington’s 18-yard rushing touchdown to cap the opening drive. Then Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 10-0.

That came off of Matthew Stafford’s first-quarter interception, which came when Calais Campbell got his hand on the ball at the line.

Then there were three turnovers in quick success in the second quarter. First, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed an interception to linebacker Christian Rozeboom, with Los Angeles starting its drive at the Miami 43. But on the Rams’ first play, running back Kyren Williams fumbled with Kendall Fuller picking up the loose ball for another turnover.

But the Rams got it back when rookie edge rusher Jared Verse strip-sacked Tagovailoa on third-and-13 and recovered the fumble himself.

That set up Los Angeles at Miami’s 36-yard line with its best chance to score.

The Rams moved the chains with a 14-yard pass to Cooper Kupp, but Matthew Stafford’s third-down pass to Davis Allen was just out of reach. Los Angeles settled for a 34-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 with 5:46 left in the second quarter.

Los Angeles had a chance for a two-minute drive and got going well. But a strip-sack by Quinton Bell derailed the possession, even with Los Angeles recovering the loose ball. On second-and-19 with 19 seconds left, Stafford hit Puka Nacua for a 16-yard gain, spiking it with three seconds on the clock. Joshua Karty’s 55-yard attempt was good, putting Los Angeles down by four at the break.

Tagovailoa finished the first half 9-of-15 for 87 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. Officially he was hit only twice, but Los Angeles’ defensive pressure has been constant.

De’Von Achane has six carries for 23 yards. Jaylen Waddle leads with two catches for 55 yards while Tyreek Hill has one catch for 12 yards and two carries for 11 yards.

Stafford is 15-of-21 for 97 yards with an interception. Williams has six carries for 25 yards. Nacua has four catches for 33 yards. Kupp has three receptions for 24 yards.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff with a chance to double up and take the lead.