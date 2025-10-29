 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football drew 17.6 million viewers, World Series Game 3 got 11.4 million

  
October 29, 2025

The NFL went head-to-head with the World Series and came out with more viewers on Monday night.

ESPN announced that the Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the Commanders drew 17.6 million viewers.

Fox announced that World Series Game 3 between the Dodgers and Blue Jays drew 11.4 million viewers.

That’s a reversal from last year, when World Series Game 3 drew 13.6 million viewers, beating the 13.4 million viewers who tuned in to the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Giants.

The World Series game, which lasted 18 innings and went deep into the night, saw its audience peak at 13.2 million viewers between 11:30 and 11:45 p.m. ET, suggesting a viewership bump of sports fans who tuned in after Chiefs-Commanders ended.