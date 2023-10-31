Monday Night Football: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alex Anzalone lead Lions to 26-14 win

The Lions rebounded from their blowout loss to the Ravens by dominating the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The game was not as close as the 26-14 score might indicate.

The Lions had 486 yards on 81 plays to 157 yards on 45 plays for the Raiders.

Detroit now is 6-2, and the Raiders are 3-5.

The Lions went 1-for-5 in the red zone, scoring only 13 points inside the Raiders’ 20-yard line. They scored an 18-yard touchdown on a throw from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta, made two field goals, lost a fumble and missed a chip-shot field goal in their red zone trips.

The Lions had a 4-yard touchdown run by Craig Reynolds nullified by a holding penalty on Dan Skipper with 5:19 left, and Riley Patterson was wide right on a 26-yard field goal. Patterson made kicks of 44, 31, 33 and 52 yards.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo twice missed a wide open Davante Adams, who also dropped a third down throw. Garoppolo survived six sacks, including two by Alex Anzalone and two by Alim McNeill.

But he was only 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception for a 46.9 passer rating, and Adams caught only one of seven targets for 11 yards.

Goff went 26-of-37 for 272 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a pick returned 75 yards for a touchdown by Marcus Peters.

Gibbs had his breakout game, with 26 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 37 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards.