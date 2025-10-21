 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions run over Bucs 24-9

  
Published October 20, 2025 10:26 PM

The Lions did not give Baker Mayfield a chance for a comeback on Monday night.

Detroit dominated from start to finish, winning 24-9. Both teams are 5-2.

It wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.

The Lions outgained the Bucs 379 to 251, but they turned it over on downs at the Tampa Bay 15, missed a 54-yard field goal, took four sacks, went 3-for-13 on third down and turned it over twice. They won easily anyway.

Jahmyr Gibbs had more yards from scrimmage than the Bucs did for most of the game. He finished with 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns, one for 78 yards, and caught three passes for 82 yards.

Jared Goff lost a fumble and threw an interception but went 20-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown made six receptions for 86 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown.

The Lions were without cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (suspension). Their secondary consisted of Amik Robertson, Tre Flowers, Nick Whiteside, Thomas Harper, Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Erick Hallet and Loren Strickland.

Yet, their group of no-names contributed to the Lions holding the Bucs under 300 yards. Tampa Bay went 4-for-16 on third down, took four sacks and turned it over twice.

Mayfield, who lost No. 1 wide receiver Mike Evans to a concussion and right shoulder injury in the first half, was 28-of-50 for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tez Johnson caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Cade Otton had seven receptions for 65 yards.