Monday Night Football: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions run over Bucs 24-9

The Lions did not give Baker Mayfield a chance for a comeback on Monday night.

Detroit dominated from start to finish, winning 24-9. Both teams are 5-2.

It wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.

The Lions outgained the Bucs 379 to 251, but they turned it over on downs at the Tampa Bay 15, missed a 54-yard field goal, took four sacks, went 3-for-13 on third down and turned it over twice. They won easily anyway.

Jahmyr Gibbs had more yards from scrimmage than the Bucs did for most of the game. He finished with 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns, one for 78 yards, and caught three passes for 82 yards.

Jared Goff lost a fumble and threw an interception but went 20-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown made six receptions for 86 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown.

The Lions were without cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (suspension). Their secondary consisted of Amik Robertson, Tre Flowers, Nick Whiteside, Thomas Harper, Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Erick Hallet and Loren Strickland.

Yet, their group of no-names contributed to the Lions holding the Bucs under 300 yards. Tampa Bay went 4-for-16 on third down, took four sacks and turned it over twice.

Mayfield, who lost No. 1 wide receiver Mike Evans to a concussion and right shoulder injury in the first half, was 28-of-50 for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tez Johnson caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Cade Otton had seven receptions for 65 yards.