Monday Night Football: Jake Browning, Bengals are tied 14-14 with Jaguars at halftime

The Bengals have 233 yards, the most first half yards the Jaguars have allowed this season, and they have yet to punt.

With Jake Browning dealing, the Bengals are tied with the Jaguars 14-14 at halftime.

Browning has completed 17 of 19 passes for 178 yards, and Joe Mixon has 10 touches for 70 yards and two touchdown runs. The running back’s first score covered 6 yards and his second was 2 yards.

Mixon’s second touchdown came with only 1:04 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals turned it over on downs on their first possession after Travon Walker and Josh Allen sacked Browning on fourth-and-three, and kicker Evan McPherson’s 57-yard field goal was short, hitting the crossbar, on the Bengals’ second possession.

The Jaguars have 150 yards, scoring touchdowns on two of four possessions. Running back Travis Etienne scored on a 4-yard run, and tight end Evan Engram had a 22-yard, catch-and-run for a score.

The Jaguars lost receiver Christian Kirk to a groin injury on a 26-yard reception on their first snap of the night.

Lawrence is 10-of-13 for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Engram has three catches for 32 yards and a score.