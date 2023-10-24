Monday Night Football: Jordan Addison, Vikings lead 49ers 16-7 at halftime

Monday Night Football has been entertaining, with a combined 442 yards, no punts, two missed kicks and two turnovers.

The Vikings lead 16-7 at halftime.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 16th consecutive game, an NFL record for touchdowns from scrimmage in consecutive games.

His 3-yard run with 1:01 remaining in the half got the 49ers on the scoreboard, but it left too much time for the Vikings.

For the second time, Jordan Addison and Charvarius Ward wrestled for a ball. Ward got the interception on Kirk Cousins’ second pass of the night, but Addison stole the ball from Ward and went 60 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the half. It was Addison’s second touchdown tonight.

The teams traded turnovers on their first possessions, with Cousins throwing an interception and McCaffrey losing a fumble. The Vikings, though, scored on their next two drives.

Cousins connected with Addison for a 20-yard touchdown, and Greg Joseph kicked a 21-yard field goal after the Vikings stalled at the San Francisco 3. But Joseph missed an extra point after the Vikings’ final touchdown of the night.

The 49ers reached the Minnesota 15 and 22 on their first two drives but got no points, with McCaffrey’s fumble and a missed 40-yard field goal by Jake Moody.

Cousins is 15-of-20 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Addison has four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander Mattison has six carries for 34 yards.

Brock Purdy is 11-of-13 for 122 yards, with Brandon Aiyuk catching five for 57 yards. McCaffrey has 11 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.