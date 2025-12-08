Monday Night Football: Justin Herbert active, set to start vs. Eagles

It’s been trending this way all week, but the Chargers will officially have their staring quarterback when they play the Eagles on Monday night.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is active and set to start despite undergoing surgery to repair his fractured left hand last Monday.

During pregame warmups, Herbert has been sporting a balky glove with extra protection on his left hand. But he has also been simulating taking snaps from under center.

Herbert was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week before being listed as questionable. But Herbert, head coach Jim Harbaugh, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman had all expressed optimism that Herbert would be available to play.

Trey Lance is Los Angeles’ backup QB.

In 12 games this season, Herbert has completed 66.9 percent of his throws for 2,842 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is also active for the first time since Week 5 after he was activated earlier on Monday. He rushed for 314 yards with two TDs and caught 20 passes for 136 yards in the season’s first five games.

Los Angeles’ inactives are cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, offensive tackle Austin Deculus, receiver Dalevon Campbell, tight end Tyler Conklin, and receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

The Eagles’ inactives are linebacker Joshua Uche, quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Mac McWilliams, running back A.J. Dillon, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Howell is Philadelphia’s emergency third quarterback.