Monday Night Football: No surprises among Texans-Steelers inactives

  
Published January 12, 2026 07:04 PM

The Texans and Steelers are about as healthy as possible heading into Monday Night Football.

The Texans already had ruled out running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle).

The rest of the Texans’ five inactives, and all seven of the Steelers’ inactives are healthy scratches.

Houston’s other inactives are wide receiver Braxton Berrios, quarterback Graham Mertz, linebacker Christian Harris, offensive guard Juice Scruggs and CB Alijah Huzzie. Mertz is the emergency third quarterback.

The Steelers’ inactives were wide receiver Roman Wilson, running back Kaleb Johnson, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, defensive lineman Logan Lee, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, cornerback Tre Flowers and quarterback Will Howard. Howard is the emergency third quarterback.