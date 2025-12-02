 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Patriots’ inactives include DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Marcus Bryant

  
Published December 1, 2025 07:03 PM

The Patriots won’t have defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who was questionable with a chest injury. Tonga, who was questionable to play, is among the team’s inactives.

Marcus Bryant, who was expected to serve as the swing tackle, is a surprise inactive.

The Patriots’ other inactives are outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson, tight end C.J. Dippre, quarterback Tommy DeVito, offensive guard Jared Wilson (ankle) and safety Brenden Schooler (ankle). DeVito will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Giants’ inactives are linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee/neck), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (knee), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, offensive tackle James Hudson III and quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.