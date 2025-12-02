Monday Night Football: Patriots’ inactives include DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Marcus Bryant

The Patriots won’t have defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who was questionable with a chest injury. Tonga, who was questionable to play, is among the team’s inactives.

Marcus Bryant, who was expected to serve as the swing tackle, is a surprise inactive.

The Patriots’ other inactives are outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson, tight end C.J. Dippre, quarterback Tommy DeVito, offensive guard Jared Wilson (ankle) and safety Brenden Schooler (ankle). DeVito will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Giants’ inactives are linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee/neck), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (knee), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, offensive tackle James Hudson III and quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.