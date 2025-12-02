Monday Night Football: Patriots win 10th in a row with 33-15 win over Giants
The Patriots won a 10th consecutive game in dominating fashion, moving their NFL-best record to 11-2.
New England beat up on the Giants 33-15 on Monday Night Football.
The Patriots outgained the Giants 395 to 239, with Drake Maye continuing to make an MVP case. He went 24-of-31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
Maye completed passes to eight different receivers, with Hunter Henry catching four for 73. Kyle Williams had a 33-yard touchdown reception, and Kayshon Boutte scored on a 3-yard catch.
The Patriots dominated in all three phases, but three miscues by the Giants special teams allowed New England to run away with it.
Marcus Jones returned a Jamie Gillan punt 94 yards for a touchdown for an early 10-0 lead. The Patriots returner now holds the NFL record for career punt return average.
Giants kicker Younghoe Koo’s kicking foot stuck in the turf as he approached the ball for a 47-yard field-goal try. Instead of the Giants cutting the Patriots’ lead to 17-7, Giants holder Jamie Gillan was sacked for a 13-yard loss by Jeremiah Pharms.
Late in the first half, Giants returner Gunner Olszewski took a vicious helmet-to-helmet delivered by Christian Elliss, who also had a hard — but legal — hit on Jaxson Dart along the sideline in the first quarter. Olszewski went directly to the sideline medical tent after losing the ball with 3:23 remaining in the half, and he was ruled out with a concussion.
The Patriots used that for a 30-yard field goal from Andy Borregales with 1:48 remaining in the half. Borregales kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 30-7 halftime lead.
Borregales went 4-for-5, with a miss from 45 yards, as the Patriots went only 1-of-5 in the red zone.
In nine possessions, the Giants had four punts and turned it over on downs three times. Dart was 17-of-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary had 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Darius Slayton caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
The Giants are 2-11.