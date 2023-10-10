Monday Night Football: Raiders lead Packers 10-3 at halftime

Former Packer and current Raider Davante Adams had only one target and one catch for 12 yards in the first half. But tight end Michael Mayer and receiver Jakobi Meyers have made some plays.

Meyers caught a 9-yard touchdown on a slant in front of safety Rudy Ford. The 14-play, 62-yard touchdown drive gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead with 4:09 left in the first half and is the only touchdown thus far.

The Raiders tacked on a field goal before halftime, taking a 10-3 lead into the locker room.

The defenses ruled the first half, with the Raiders gaining 155 yards and the Packers 112. The Packers had three sacks of Jimmy Garoppolo, while the Raiders had a pick of Jordan Love with linebacker Robert Spillane returning it 23 yards to the Green Bay 7.

The Raiders lost a yard on the drive, which led to a 26-yard Daniel Carlson field goal with 2:32 left in the half. With seven seconds left in the second quarter, Carlson had a 53-yard kick blocked by Yosh Nijman.

Anders Carlson, Daniel’s brother, scored the Packers’ only points on a 37-yard field goal.

Love is 7-of-12 for 56 yards and the interception and has two carries for 36 yards. AJ Dillon has eight carries for 28 yards, and tight end Josiah Deguara has one catch for 19 yards.

Garoppolo has completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Meyers has four catches for 53 yards and Mayer two for 39 yards. Josh Jacobs has nine carries for 24 yards.

The Packers lost linebacker Quay Walker (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (calf) in the first half, and both are questionable to return.