Monday Night Football: Seahawks sack Daniel Jones, Giants 24-3

The Seahawks defense tied a franchise record for sacks in a single game, forced three turnovers, scored a touchdown and nearly scored another. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was beat and beat up on Monday Night Football.

Seattle won 24-3 in one of the ugliest games of the season thus far.

The Seahawks are 3-1 and the Giants 1-3. New York has been outscored 122-46, including 64-3 at home.

Seattle sacked Jones 11 times, tying the franchise record set in a Dec. 8, 1986, game against the Raiders. Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devon Witherspoon and Uchenna Nwosu each had two sacks

Jones turned it over three times, losing a fumble that set up a 7-yard Seattle scoring drive and throwing a 97-yard pick-six to Witherspoon. He is the first player to take 10 or more sacks in a game since Matthew Stafford in 2018 against the Vikings.

Jones finished 27-of-34 for 203 yards and rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries.

Geno Smith missed the final 3:05 of the first half with a knee injury on a hip-drop tackle by Isaiah Simmons that left Smith incensed. He returned for the second half and finished 13-of-20 for 110 yards and a touchdown.

In his two series in Smith’s stead, Drew Lock went 2-for-6 for 63 yards in his Seahawks debut.

Tight end Noah Fant caught two passes for 63 yards, and Ken Walker rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.