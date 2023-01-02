 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin's injury

  
Published January 2, 2023 04:27 PM

Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured.

With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest.

He stood up briefly before collapsing to the ground.

Medical personnel administered CPR for several minutes on the field, and he was given oxygen and an IV, before being transported to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Players from both teams were praying and crying on the field.

ESPN reported that players would warmup for five minutes before resuming play, but no warmup commenced. The Bills gathered in a circle and took a knee.

Soon after, players from both teams began running to the locker room.