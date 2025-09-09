Monday Night Football: Vikings rally for 27-24 win over Bears

The Vikings had 85 yards in the first three quarters and were 0-for-8 on third down. J.J. McCarthy threw a pick-six early in the third quarter as the Bears took a 17-6 lead.

It appeared all was lost for Minnesota.

The fourth quarter, though, belonged to the Vikings, and so did the game.

The Vikings rallied for a 27-24 come-from-behind victory on Monday Night Football.

The visitors scored three touchdowns in a 9:20 stretch of the fourth quarter on drives of 60, 50 and 68. McCarthy threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones, and McCarthy ran for a 14-yard touchdown.

McCarthy, a first-round pick in 2024 who missed his entire rookie season with a right knee injury, finished his debut 13-of-20 for 143 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He ran for 25 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Jefferson caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Jones caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Javon Hargrave had two of the Vikings’ three sacks.

The Bears scored on the opening possession, their first opening possession touchdown in a game since 2023, but the offense gave their fans little to cheer about after that. The Bears’ second touchdown came with 2:02 remaining on Caleb Williams’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to cut their deficit to a field goal.

The Bears, though, didn’t see the ball again until the Vikings punted with 16 seconds remaining.

Williams went 20-of-34 for 191 yards and a touchdown and was the Bears’ leading rusher with 58 yards and a touchdown on six carries. DJ Moore caught three passes for 70 yards.

The Bears had 12 penalties for 127 yards.