Monti Ossenfort: Cardinals have had a lot of talks, but unsure if we’ll make a trade

  
Published November 2, 2024 09:33 AM

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort says his team has talked to multiple other teams about potentially making a trade before Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

Ossenfort said on Arizona Sports 98.7 that he expects trade talks to continue until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, when the NFL trade deadline hits.

We’ve been involved in a number of talks with teams and will continue to be. As with anything, there’s a lot that goes into a trade. Players have to be available from other teams and then next it has to be a fit for us and then the cost of doing a move. You’ve got to check off a lot of boxes. There’s always a balance. You try to investigate every opportunity that may or not be there.”

At 4-4, the Cardinals are currently the leaders in the NFC West, owning the tiebreaker over the 4-4 49ers and Seahawks and a half-game lead over the 3-4 Rams. The division is wide open, and that makes all four teams in the division eager to improve their rosters in any way they can.