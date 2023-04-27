Monti Ossenfort: I don’t foresee a DeAndre Hopkins trade happening

The Cardinals have made a few trades on Thursday, one to resolve a tampering issue, others to acquire draft picks.

But it appears they won’t make another with a star receiver — at least for now.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, General Manager Monti Ossenfort said of a potential trade of DeAndre Hopkins, “I don’t foresee that happening .”

Hopkins has long been rumored to be on the move this offseason. Earlier this week, former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones said Hopkins could be traded to the Bills or Chiefs at some point this week.

Despite Ossenfort’s statement, there’s still a chance Hopkins could be traded. But it appears a team will have to overwhelm Arizona with its offer in order to pry him away from the desert.