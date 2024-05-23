 Skip navigation
How Richardson will 'be smarter' to avoid injury
How Richardson will 'be smarter' to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast's StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they're done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
More states might follow New York’s 51-percent tax on online wagering

  
Published May 23, 2024 11:48 AM

Sportsbooks print money. And the states that have legalized gambling always get a piece of it.

As recently noted by Danny Funt of the Washington Post, some states might follow New York’s lead by seeking a massive tax on online revenue. For New York, it’s currently 51 percent.

Other states want the same windfall. The end result could be a loss for the industry in the “billions of dollars.”

Currently, Iowa takes only 6.75 percent. New York and New Hampshire are at 51 percent.

The sportsbooks are preparing to spend money to keep their money, with “an aggressive campaign” to argue that lawmaker greed will boost illegal gambling, both domestically and through offshore outlets.

For the states that don’t have legalized gambling, the revenue is zero. The challenge becomes striking the right balance between taking a fair amount for state projects and budgets and letting out-of-state interests siphon away excess dollars from the citizens of a given state.

The fight underscores the fact that, over time, the house always wins. Always.

Yes, some with “systems” will experience short-term gains and maybe a few will crack the code. For the most part, we’re all losers.