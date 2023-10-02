Myles Garrett day-to-day with foot injury

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had on a walking boot during his postgame press conference for a foot injury, but it sounds like he’ll be OK to play in Cleveland’s next game.

The team’s bye comes at a good time, as the Browns will be off in Week 5. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Garrett is considered day-to-day but the team feels good about his availability for Week 6.

Garrett also told reporters, “I’ll be ready,” when speaking after Sunday’s loss.

Through four games, Garrett has 5.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and a forced fumble in 2023.

Additionally, Stefanski told reporters that center Ethan Pocic is day-to-day with chest and knee injuries. While Pocic likely wouldn’t be available for this week, he has a chance for the Week 6 matchup against San Francisco.