Myles Garrett: It’s an emotional blow to not have Nick Chubb here

The Browns and running back Nick Chubb have officially parted ways, with Chubb joining the Texans this week.

While Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced their intention to place Chubb in the club’s Ring of Honor in the future, the current Cleveland players are going to miss one of their former leaders.

Star edge rusher Myles Garrett made that clear during his Tuesday press conference.

“I love Nick. I think a lot of the guys who are in this locker room still feel the same way as I do,” Garrett said. “It crushed us to see him get injured and have to battle through, and then it happened again. So, we want the very best for him. Happy to see him still able to play, still able to do his thing. Want to see him go back to being the player that he was and have a smile on his face, continue to ball out.

Garrett admitted he had lobbied Cleveland G.M. Andrew Berry to potentially bring Chubb back, though it was to no avail.

“That was part of my talks with AB a couple of months ago, asking about the situation with Nick and how that’s going to work out, and how we can get him back here,” Garrett said. “I know he means a lot to the fans, but he means a lot to us in the locker room. So, it’s an emotional blow to not have him here.

“But we’ve got to keep on moving, keep on trucking. We’ve got some very talented backs in that room, some young, hungry guys who have a hell of an example to watch and some shoes to fill. But he’s one of the best to ever do it in the Brown and Orange, and we appreciate everything he’s done.”

Garrett added that he has “no mixed feelings” about Chubb playing elsewhere, saying he’ll still root for the running back moving forward — unless he’s playing against the Browns.

“I won’t put any kind of parameters, expectations, or limits on his future and what he can do,” Garrett said. “He’s broken through all the ceilings that we’ve set forth for him, with the recovery from the injuries he’s had, how substantial they’ve been. And yet, he’s come back, excelled, and been able to play at a high level. It’s tough enough being on an NFL roster. And to come back, being the guy again, toting the rock — he’s special. And I hope he can continue to be that.”