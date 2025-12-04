Myles Garrett named AFC defensive player of the month for November

Myles Garrett’s potentially record-setting season included an outstanding month of November and the league has now recognized him for it.

The NFL named Garrett AFC defensive player of the month on Thursday.

Garrett recorded 18 total tackles with 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a whopping 9.0 sacks in four November games.

He has 4.0 sacks in the team’s loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16 and 3.0 in the win over the Raiders on Nov. 23.

With five games left on the schedule, Garrett already has 19.0 sacks this season and is on pace to shatter the single-season record.

Garrett and the Browns will take on the Titans this weekend. Quarterback Cam Ward has taken a league-high 48 sacks so far in 2025.