 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett named AFC defensive player of the month for November

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:08 PM

Myles Garrett’s potentially record-setting season included an outstanding month of November and the league has now recognized him for it.

The NFL named Garrett AFC defensive player of the month on Thursday.

Garrett recorded 18 total tackles with 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a whopping 9.0 sacks in four November games.

He has 4.0 sacks in the team’s loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16 and 3.0 in the win over the Raiders on Nov. 23.

With five games left on the schedule, Garrett already has 19.0 sacks this season and is on pace to shatter the single-season record.

Garrett and the Browns will take on the Titans this weekend. Quarterback Cam Ward has taken a league-high 48 sacks so far in 2025.