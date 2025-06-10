 Skip navigation
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
Irsay's daughters take on Colts ownership
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers' only option

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Myles Garrett on Aaron Rodgers: Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard

  
Published June 10, 2025 02:44 PM

Aaron Rodgers is officially in the AFC Central as a member of the Steelers and that means he’ll be facing the Browns twice during the 2025 season.

That will give Browns defensive end Myles Garrett a couple of chances to add Rodgers to an exclusive list. Garrett has sacked 31 quarterbacks over the course of his career and he showed that he’s been keeping track by decorating his house for Halloween with tombstones featuring their names.

Rodgers is not one of those quarterbacks and changing that was on Garrett’s mind when he was asked on Tuesday for his thoughts on Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett said at a press conference.

Garrett’s holiday decor may be the main reference, but Garrett and the rest of the Steelers’ opponents will also see their games as a chance to send Rodgers toward retirement sooner rather than later.