Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney being sent home: We want volunteers, not hostages

  
Published January 6, 2023 10:08 AM
January 5, 2023 12:19 PM
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15.

“We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked about Clowney’s status with the team.

It’s likely Clowney has played his final game with the Browns.

Clowney isn’t happy with what he perceives as the coaching staff trying to get Garrett favorable matchups at the expense of Clowney. Garrett has 15 sacks. Clowney has two.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

Garrett, of course, disagreed with Clowney’s assessment.

“I think everyone’s concerned about winning games. I disagree with seeing it that way,” Garrett said. “The guys in our room and really the guys in the organization are so focused. . . . This season’s been on winning and getting everyone good matchups and try to get everyone a way to win. It’s not just trying to get me good looks or someone in particular. We’re all trying to find a way to win. We’re all trying to get success on the field, because everyone’s trying to get toward the postseason and the Super Bowl.”

Garrett insists he didn’t take Clowney’s comments personally. Garrett called their relationship “cordial.”

Garrett, though, wishes Clowney had talked to him before taking his grievances to the media.

“Did I know he was unhappy? I knew he was frustrated,” Garrett said. “We have all been frustrated with not winning. I know he wants to produce more. Hell, I want to produce more. We all want to do more. You all feel like you can do more, especially when you are not winning. Everyone feels that when you come in here and the result stays the same or you give up one that you feel like you could have gotten. Everyone has that sense of disappointment and regret for some plays, and everyone handles it a different way.”