Myles Garrett passes Reggie White for most sacks under age of 30, Browns lead 7-3

  
Published October 26, 2025 01:23 PM

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett made a little history with his first sack on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett brought down Drake Maye on third-and-goal from the Cleveland 8, giving him 6.0 sacks on the season and 108.5 in his career. With that sack, Garrett has now passed Reggie White for the most sacks by a player under the age of 30.

Garrett will have a chance to run that number up, as he doesn’t turn 30 until Dec. 29 of this year.

One of the defensive players of all-time, White finished his career with 198.0 sacks in 15 seasons.

Garrett’s sack held the Patriots to three points, with Andy Borregales’ 36-yard field goal giving New England an early 3-0 lead.

But the Browns came right back to put the ball in the box, using a six-play, 70-yard drive to go up 7-3 with Dillon Gabriel’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin.

Gabriel was 3-of-3 on the possession for 35 yards.