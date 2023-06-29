Myles Garrett pays tribute to his former coach, Terry Price, who had a brief NFL career

Terry Price had only a brief NFL career after the Bears drafted the former Texas A&M defensive end in the 10th round in 1990. He played two games for the Bears as a rookie before his playing career was finished.

He had a bigger impact as a position coach in the college ranks.

Price, who coached 28 years in the SEC, including more than a decade at his alma mater, died Friday at the age of 55.

Price coached several NFL players, none better than Myles Garrett, who went No. 1 overall in 2017.

Garrett paid tribute to his former coach during his media availability at his youth football camp this week.

“First, I want to say I love TP. It was shocking news when I heard it,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. “He had a profound impact on my life and where I saw myself going and what I saw myself doing. He more than anything wanted to groom proud and upstanding young men and I think he did that every year he set forth.

“So, I’m very glad he had that impact not only on me but my draft class and the guys who came before and after. I wouldn’t be here if he didn’t have that impact on me and I wouldn’t have been under his tutelage.”

At Garrett’s draft party in 2017, Price gave a speech before presenting Garrett with his framed No. 15 Aggies jersey.