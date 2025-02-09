Myles Garrett reiterates he wants to play in Super Bowls, and Browns aren’t close

Myles Garrett is digging in, continuing to put public pressure on the Browns to honor his trade request.

The All-Pro edge rusher joined ESPN’s Countdown on Sunday morning to reiterate his desire to play for a contender.

“Speaking with the management of the Browns, at this current time, I don’t feel like our future is aligned with winning right now,” Garrett said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to doing at this stage of my career. I have a lot of love for northeast Ohio and a community that brought me into the league. But I want to get to contending and winning playoff games and be in games like today.”

Garrett said the decision was his and his family’s, but he did consult with NBA star LeBron James, who twice left the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Browns, who drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, have made the playoffs only twice in Garrett’s eight years. The Browns have one playoff win in that time and went 3-14 this season.

Garrett, 29, has two years remaining on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

