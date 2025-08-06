Myles Garrett: Shedeur Sanders works hard, takes his craft seriously

The Browns will start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback on Friday, giving him his first professional game action — albeit in the preseason.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about his impressions of Sanders in his Wednesday press conference following Cleveland’s joint practice with Carolina. Garrett has been spotted at times chatting with Sanders on the field between reps throughout training camp.

“I mean, he’s funny, he’s optimistic, lighthearted, but he works hard,” Garrett said, via transcript from the team. “He takes it seriously, his craft and he’s watching what the others are doing and doing it his own way, in which only he can. So, looking forward to see him on these preseason games and how he manages the offense. But I think he looks good, but all the guys look good right now.

"[H]e’s definitely coming to me a couple times to see what I’m thinking [when] I’m going through my rush or what the defense’s mentality is.”

A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Sanders has mainly been working with the second- and third-team offense during training camp. Those are the players he’ll be on the field with on Friday night, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said the plan is to rest most starters after they received most of the reps in Wednesday’s joint practice.