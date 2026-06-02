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Myles Garrett trade is a win for the NFL, TV audience

  
Published June 2, 2026 03:06 PM

The Myles Garrett trade can be fairly characterized as a win-win for the Rams and the Browns. It’s also a win for the NFL and the TV audience.

Garrett’s former team, the Browns, has one prime-time game in 2026, on a Thursday night in Week 4 against the Steelers. All of Cleveland’s other 16 games start at 1:00 p.m. ET on a Sunday.

Garrett’s new team, the Rams, has seven prime-time games. They could be flexed into another, per league rules.

Beyond that, the Rams have a pair of significant 4:25 p.m. ET games: Week 14 at the 49ers on Fox and Week 15 vs. the Cowboys on CBS. Both will likely be televised in most American markets.

It means that, thanks to the trade, millions more will see Garrett play this year, in both night games and high-stakes, big-platform Sunday afternoon windows.

Currently, the Rams are scheduled to play only once at 1:00 p.m. ET on a Sunday. That happens in Week 4, at the Eagles.