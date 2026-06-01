Myles Garrett trade makes Rams the clear betting favorites to win the Super Bowl

The Rams were already viewed as Super Bowl contenders before today’s trade for Myles Garrett. Now they’ve separated themselves from the pack and become the clear betting favorites.

With Garrett in the fold, the Rams are now +600 favorites to win Super Bowl LXI, which will be played at the Rams’ home field, SoFi Stadium. Prior to the trade, the Rams’ odds were +850.

The Rams have separated themselves from the other top teams, according to the betting odds. The Bills and Ravens are now tied for the second-best chance to win the Super Bowl, at +1000, followed by the Seahaks at +1100, Chiefs at +1500 and Eagles, Patriots and Chargers, all at +1600.

The Rams are also +300 favorites to win the NFC Championship Game, an improvement from their +425 odds before trading for Garrett. The Rams are well ahead in the NFC odds, followed by the Seahawks at +550, Eagles at +820, Packers at +870, Lions at +900 and 49ers at +950.

And the Rams have moved from +145 to +100 favorites to win the NFC West, ahead of the Seahawks at +180, 49ers at +280 and Cardinals at +9000.

Garrett is the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year, and there’s no question in bettors’ minds that he’s made the Rams even better.