Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Myles Garrett warns the Lions they haven’t seen a defensive line like the Browns’

  
Published September 26, 2025 02:33 PM

The Lions’ offensive line against the Browns’ defensive line should be one of the best matchups of Week Four in the NFL. Lions offensive coordinator John Morton and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are both looking forward to it.

Morton was asked this week about the Browns’ defense leading the league in rushing yards allowed, and Morton indicated that he thinks the story will be different on Sunday.

“I don’t think they’ve seen a run game like ours yet,” Morton said.

When asked about that, Garrett said the Lions haven’t seen what the Browns can do.

“He’s entitled to his opinion. He hasn’t seen a defensive front like ours,” Garrett said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “We have the privilege to see who’s right.”

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, but after the Browns beat a Packers team last week that whipped the Lions in Week One, there’s some confidence coming out of Cleveland.