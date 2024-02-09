Myles Garrett wins defensive player of the year

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has been one of the league’s top defensive players since entering the league in 2017.

Until Thursday, though, he had never been recognized as the best defensive player.

Garrett won defensive player of the year for the first time, beating Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.

Garrett received 23 of 50 first-place votes and 165 total points, with Watt second (19 first-place votes, 140 points), Parsons third (7, 89), Crosby fourth (0, 21) and Bland fifth (1, 14).

Garrett publicly stated his goal to become defensive player of the year even before the Browns drafted him No. 1 overall out of Texas A&M.

He won it with 42 tackles,17 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three passes defensed and 30 quarterback hits in 16 games. Garrett rested in Week 18 with the Browns having already clinched a playoff berth.

The 50 selectors for the Associated Press awards, which the NFL recognizes as its official awards, cast their ballots the day after the 2023 season ended.

Bucs defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr (7), 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (7), Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (4), Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (1), Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (1) and and Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (1) also received votes.