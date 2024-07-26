Myles Garrett working to defend his defensive player of the year award

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett was a problem for opposing offensive coordinators before he won his first defensive player of the year award. He remains a problem.

Garrett was asked whether there was anymore offenses could do to stop him or slow him.

“Well, there’s always more,” Garrett said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So I don’t want to say too much and then get jumped the first game of the year, but I look forward to it. I look forward to the challenge, whatever they throw at me. It gets me excited. The odds just get stacked against me or against us and it’s like, ‘How are you going to find another way to be unstoppable? How are you going to find another way to change or disrupt the game? How are you going to put yourself in position to win and put your teammates in position to win? How do you allow them to take over if you’re going to take two or three?’

“Those are the kind of thought processes I have. If I’m going to win two, but it’s going to take too much time for me to get there, it’s getting my hands up or maybe running a game so that my guy can get free. Because they’re spending so much attention on me, it’s seeing how someone can make the play, not just me. It’s a defense full of stars. So, I want all of these guys to get the opportunity to shine.”

Garrett spent the offseason watching video of Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt, among others, to see if he can find something new to work into his game.

“Whether it’s double team, chip, outside chip, wide receiver, tight end from the backfield, triple teams -- whatever it is, looking at how they go through their process and beating those and trying to implement that into my game however I can and watching those guys definitely helps take my games to the next level because we have so many talented guys at the position,” he said. “So just trying to learn from my own mistakes, watching it day in and day out, making sure I minimize the mistakes that I make.”

Garrett is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro who has 88.5 sacks in seven seasons. His rookie season of 2017 is the only season the No. 1 overall pick hasn’t had double-digit sacks.