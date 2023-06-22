 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Najee Harris predicts Calvin Austin III will be “featured a lot” by Steelers

  
Published June 22, 2023 09:55 AM

Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson said this month the team needs a “big jump ” from George Pickens in his second season and the team also appears to have some plans in mind for another wide receiver who joined the team in the 2022 draft.

While Pickens was a contributor as a rookie, fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III spent the entire season on injured reserve. He was back at work this spring, however, and running back Najee Harris said that his teammate is someone who can make an impact while lining up “really anywhere” on the offense.

“I think he’s gonna be featured a lot,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “He’s gonna put a lot of pressure on defenses.”

Jackson confirmed that the team has been looking at Austin “in different places” this offseason, but that they are “still massaging his role” as they head toward this summer’s training camp. Assuming Austin stays healthy this time around, September will bring a better idea of how the wideout fits into the team’s plans for this season.