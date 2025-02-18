Najee Harris prepares to take four career 1,000-yard seasons to free agency

Running back Najee Harris entered the league in 2021 as a first-round pick of the Steelers. He’s now heading toward free agency.

Whether the Steelers will re-sign him remains to be seen. Their exclusive negotiating window is shrinking by the hour.

After three straight 1,000-yard seasons, they opted not to exercise a fifth-year option, at $6.79 million. He had another 1,000-yard season in 2024.

The Steelers could apply the franchise tag. Under current estimates, it likely will be north of $13.5 million for one year — more than twice what the fifth-year option would have cost.

So would they dare to let him walk away, one year post-Saquon Barkley? (And post-Derrick Henry and post-Josh Jacobs?) The difference is, frankly, that those three had proven to be a cut above the rest of the running backs in the game. If the Steelers don’t believe Harris falls into the same category, they’ll be inclined to ride with Jaylen Warren and backfill through free agency or the draft.

It’s a calculated risk. Though Harris lacks the kind of burst that the best tailbacks possess, he’s reliable. And durable. He’s never missed a game. Has has 1,277 career touches, an average of 319.25 per season.

Yes, his career average is 3.8 yards per carry. But he gains the tough yards. And he brings an edge and a toughness that can permeate to the rest of an offense.

Throw in the motivation that would come from the Steelers not keeping him around, and Harris could provide a nice return on the investment. And he’ll likely benefit from the fact that the running back, like the mullet, is back in style. With few high-end free-agent options at the position, Harris could be one of those players who has a deal in principle not long after the negotiating window opens next month.

Unless the Steelers move quickly. Especially with the Scouting Combine a/k/a Tampering Central starting next week.