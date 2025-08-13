Najee Harris returns to running, doing drills with a football after eye injury

Chargers running back Najee Harris isn’t back to practice, but he took another step in his return from an eye injury. On Tuesday, Harris ran and participated in drills with a football off to the side with an athletic trainer, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

Harris, who was injured in a July 4 fireworks accident, landed on the non-football injury list before training camp. Since Aug. 2 — and before Tuesday — he had only walked laps with a helmet while wearing a weighted vest.

Harris’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, said Harris has a “superficial eye injury” and expects the one-time Pro Bowler to be ready for the season.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has been noncommittal about Harris’ availability for Week 1.

Harris posted a photo on social media last week that showed his left eye completely shut, but Harbaugh said Harris can open his eye.

The Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton and will have another running back splitting time with the rookie, whether that’s Harris or another back. Kimani Vidal, Raheim Sanders, Hassan Haskins and Nyheim Miller-Hines are the backs competing for the job.

“Don’t have to make that decision right now,” Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “Just keep working, keep evaluating, keep trying to get better, see how it all fits together when the decision needs to be made.”