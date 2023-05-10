Nathaniel Hackett says his respect for Robert Saleh is why he wanted the Jets OC job

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nathaniel Hackett says his respect for Robert Saleh is why he wanted the Jets OC job

  
Published May 10, 2023 08:43 AM

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t sure what his future would hold when the Broncos fired him as head coach last year, but when Jets head coach Robert Saleh called, he knew what he wanted to do.

Hackett said Saleh has built “a great staff, a great group of men” in New York and that he was proud that Saleh wanted him to be a part of it.

“Robert, he’s the guy that I respected for so long after working with him and now what he has done in his career,” Hackett said, via the New York Daily News. “I have some great memories from when my dad [Paul Hackett] was here [as offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004]. Back then, with Chad Pennington, Curtis Martin, Kevin Mawae and that crew winning the division, those were some great times. I think all those things added up and I think it made it right for me and my family.”

Hackett and Saleh were both on the Jaguars’ staff in 2015 and 2016, and Saleh hopes Hackett can do for the Jets’ offense what Mike LaFleur, who left after last season, could not. It helps that Hackett has Aaron Rodgers, who has said that Hackett being there was part of the appeal when he asked to be traded to the Jets. After a disappointing year in Denver last year, Hackett thinks he’s working with the right people in Rodgers and Saleh.