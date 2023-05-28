NBA investigates referee for defending himself and other referees with a burner account

From time to time, we’ll post something about another pro sports league if there’s something happening there that could easily happen in the NFL.

The NBA, according to ESPN.com, has launched an investigation regarding whether referee Eric Lewis used a burner account on Twitter to respond to posts regarding basketball officiating, defense himself and other NBA referees in the process.

The account, now deleted, appeared under the username “Blair Cutcliffe.”

NBA referees are not permitted to comment publicly on officiating without permission.

It’s not the first NBA officiating scandal, and far from the worst. Years ago, Tim Donaghy was involved in a conspiracy to fix games .

The NFL has had officiating scandals from time to time, usually involving bad calls or alleged comments made to players. During the 2012 lockout, a replacement official was pulled from a Saints-Panthers game after evidence emerged that he is a rabid Saints fan.

Despite the prevalence of social media, the NFL has had only one real burner account issue, when it was learned that the Commissioner’s wife had a burner account that she used both to defend him and to attack his critics.