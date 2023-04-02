 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA players can invest in NBA teams and more under their new CBA

  
Published April 2, 2023 03:48 AM
nbc_pft_tnfflex_230331
March 31, 2023 08:32 AM
Roger Goodell believes flexing TNF isn’t a health and safety concern, but Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why they feel it’s wrong for the players, the fans and the game as a whole.

Some would dismiss the NBA as woke or whatever. Others would call the NBA truly progressive.

Via Shams Charania of TheAthletic.com, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and its union allows players to invest in NBA teams, WNBA teams, sports betting companies, and cannabis companies.

Although that hardly rectifies the gross imbalance between those who have all the equity and those who have none of it, it gives players the freedom to turn their money into more money, if they so choose. It removes barriers to entrepreneurial endeavors that better fit with their careers and interests.

It lets the players behave more like owners.

And it’s something the NFL should do, sooner than later.

Any such plan raises questions in a salary-capped environment. A player who buys a piece of his team must pay fair market value. And it could be awkward if a player buys a piece of his current team, and then ends up playing for a different one.

Still, the NFL should study the NBA’s experience, so that similar devices could be added to the next football labor deal.

Then again, nothing prohibits a side letter now. In theory, the NFL and the NFL Players Association could do it today, if they want. But neither side gives something to the other side without getting something back; that’s how collective bargaining works.

Regardless, ownership of sports teams and related properties can be lucrative. Why should players be banned from participating? Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers originally made a $3.5 million investment in the Milwaukee Bucks. The recent purchase of a piece of the team by Browns ownership entails a valuation that pushes Rodgers’s stake to $35 million .