NBC announces Mike Tomlin is joining Football Night in America

As expected, former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is joining NBC.

The move was announced by Maria Taylor during Sunday night’s edition of NBA Showtime, with Tomlin in studio.

“I just thought it would be awesome to share insight with fellow football lovers,” Tomlin said. “I love to talk football. And so that’s just an exciting component for me. I’ve got to admit, though, there’s going to some anxiety about stepping into a new space. But good anxiety, you know? It’s good to be uncomfortable, the growth associated with that. And so, man, I’m fired up about it.”

It also was confirmed by Maria that Football Night America will take the show on the road every weekend in 2026, at the stadiums where the games will happen.

And so there it is. After 19 years without a losing season, Tomlin will continue to be in stadiums every weekend — in a much different role.