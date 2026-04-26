 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC announces Mike Tomlin is joining Football Night in America

  
Published April 26, 2026 07:04 PM

As expected, former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is joining NBC.

The move was announced by Maria Taylor during Sunday night’s edition of NBA Showtime, with Tomlin in studio.

“I just thought it would be awesome to share insight with fellow football lovers,” Tomlin said. “I love to talk football. And so that’s just an exciting component for me. I’ve got to admit, though, there’s going to some anxiety about stepping into a new space. But good anxiety, you know? It’s good to be uncomfortable, the growth associated with that. And so, man, I’m fired up about it.”

It also was confirmed by Maria that Football Night America will take the show on the road every weekend in 2026, at the stadiums where the games will happen.

And so there it is. After 19 years without a losing season, Tomlin will continue to be in stadiums every weekend — in a much different role.